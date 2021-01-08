Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,803 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6,685.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 108,644 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 947,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 103,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 908.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter.

GSEW traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. 62,189 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

