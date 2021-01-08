Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 830 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $239.18. 130,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.48 and a 200-day moving average of $198.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $241.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

