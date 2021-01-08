Carry Reaches Market Cap of $12.09 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Carry has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $117,781.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,700,578 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.