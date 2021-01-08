carVertical (CV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,551.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 137.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 131.8% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $121,551.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00274781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.17 or 0.02651697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011747 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

