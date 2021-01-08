carVertical Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 132.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. carVertical has a market cap of $4.46 million and $207,955.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 243.3% against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

