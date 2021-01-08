Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.35. 450,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,047. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1601542 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

