Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of CADNF opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

