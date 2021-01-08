Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Hits $2.33 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $12,840.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00037192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00267377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,029.05 or 0.02534709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.