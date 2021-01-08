Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $360.51

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.51 and traded as high as $379.00. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at $370.00, with a volume of 295 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.49.

Get Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 3.57 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 180.72%.

In other Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) news, insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,690 ($12,660.05).

About Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.