Castle (CSTL) Hits Market Cap of $8,392.75

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $8,392.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castle has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00237179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00028904 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.45 or 0.01260901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,570,195 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

