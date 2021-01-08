Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) Shares Down 1%

Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66). Approximately 173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.89. The company has a market capitalization of £10.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53.

About Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group plc supplies products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers data, streaming, pictures, and gaming content across a range of sports with a focus on horse racing and greyhounds. It also provides specialized broadcast solutions, including HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite internet, teleport, and fiber services.

