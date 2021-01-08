CBDAO Price Tops $0.0478 on Top Exchanges (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, CBDAO has traded 229.3% higher against the US dollar. One CBDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $51,037.67 and approximately $23,418.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00440070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048128 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

Buying and Selling CBDAO

