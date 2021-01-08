CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.69

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$61.69 and last traded at C$61.47, with a volume of 9940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.67.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.51.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,801,400. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total value of C$77,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,826,950. Insiders have sold a total of 83,995 shares of company stock worth $5,038,070 in the last quarter.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.