CCUniverse Trading 36.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $8,013.67 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001246 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

