CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 37.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

