CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $217,531.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $217,531.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

