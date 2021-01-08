Celo (CELO) Price Up 57.3% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00005661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $286.82 million and $25.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00451611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

