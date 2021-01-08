Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Achieves $20.91 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $345,305.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 20,938,320 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.