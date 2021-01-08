Celo Dollar Hits Market Cap of $20.69 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $299,223.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00274781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.17 or 0.02651697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011747 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 20,662,338 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

