CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 6.3%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.88. 17,964,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 10,841,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CIG. ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
