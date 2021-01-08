CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 6.3%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.88. 17,964,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 10,841,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIG. ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.