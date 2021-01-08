Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given Market Perform Rating at UBS Group

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.42. 4,955,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

