Centaur (CNTR) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $746,843.23 and $404,054.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

