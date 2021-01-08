Centrality Trading Up 5.9% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $36.41 million and $2.30 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

