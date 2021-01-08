Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $143,181.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $142,920.26 and approximately $143,181.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001146 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.