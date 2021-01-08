Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

CNA opened at GBX 49.52 ($0.65) on Friday. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

