Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.70. Cerecor shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 146,255 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $194.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.67.
Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerecor by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerecor by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
