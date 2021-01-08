Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 4,083 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00.

NYSE CDAY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 672,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,823. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

