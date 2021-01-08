Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 4,083 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00.
NYSE CDAY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 672,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,823. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
