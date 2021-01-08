Certara, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Certara in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Garro expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

CERT opened at $32.67 on Friday. Certara has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

