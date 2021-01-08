Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

