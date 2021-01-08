CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.63 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $23.15 million and $4.63 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00441404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00220726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050772 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,763,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,269,415 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.