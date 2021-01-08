CertiK Price Hits $0.88 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One CertiK token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,756,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,268,707 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.