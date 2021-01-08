ChainX Achieves Market Cap of $34.30 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ChainX has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00011006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

