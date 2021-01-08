ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $504.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

