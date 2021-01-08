ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $200,298.95 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $200,298.95 and approximately $13,142.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00420765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00218505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048294 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

