ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0014

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $932,778.09 and approximately $388,251.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,343.44 or 0.99434446 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00049101 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

