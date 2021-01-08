Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $100,107.72 and $2.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.