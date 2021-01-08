Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.51

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.51, with a volume of 9789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -456.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,556,418. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Chegg by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after buying an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

