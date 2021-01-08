ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $119.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.78. Approximately 435,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 483,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

