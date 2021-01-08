Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

NYSE CVX opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $119.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

