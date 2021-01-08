Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $104.08 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $104.08 million and $43.74 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00440070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048128 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

