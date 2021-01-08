Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.78.

CMG opened at $1,368.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,342.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,246.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

