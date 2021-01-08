Chromia (CHR) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 tokens. Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia's official website is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

