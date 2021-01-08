Chrono.tech Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,359.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $384,045.52 and approximately $194,359.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00007500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 64.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

