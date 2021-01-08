Chronobank Market Capitalization Achieves $749,983.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank (TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronobank is chrono.tech

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

