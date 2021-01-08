Chronologic Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $80,584.82 and $17.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00440797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049121 BTC.

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

