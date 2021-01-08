CIBC Raises Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.75

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,734. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$962.15 million and a P/E ratio of -23.86.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

