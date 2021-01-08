CIBC Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $7.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $7.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 254,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

