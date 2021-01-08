Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) & Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) Financial Survey

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Orsus Xelent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ciena and Orsus Xelent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 10.23% 17.41% 10.25% Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ciena has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orsus Xelent Technologies has a beta of -5.78, indicating that its share price is 678% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ciena and Orsus Xelent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 5 15 0 2.75 Orsus Xelent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena presently has a consensus price target of $56.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ciena and Orsus Xelent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.53 billion 2.32 $361.29 million $2.65 19.98 Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Summary

Ciena beats Orsus Xelent Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation has collaboration with Infoblox Inc. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

About Orsus Xelent Technologies

Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing cellular phones for retail and wholesale distribution in the People's Republic of China. It offers cell phones for global system for mobile communications and code division multiple access platforms to a range of customers and dealers, such as ordinary users, tailored operators, and specialized users from various fields of business and government. The company sells its products to provincial and national sales distributors and dealers. It has strategic partnerships with CEC Mobile Co., Ltd.; Beijing Xingwang Shidai Tech & Trading Co., Ltd.; and CECT-Chinacom Communications Co., Ltd. The company was formerly Universal Flirts Corp. and changed its name to Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. in April 2005. Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

