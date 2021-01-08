Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.
CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.
Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,379. Cineplex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
Read More: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.