Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,379. Cineplex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.