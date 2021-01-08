Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.36. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 15,662 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.